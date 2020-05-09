Nangarhar eases coronavirus lockdown

AT News

KABUL: The governor of eastern Nangarhar province says the government will proceed with maximum action as it considered easing coronavirus restriction in the province, asking people to observe social distancing.

Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel is looking to easy restriction, but warned people to keep social distancing. “We are going to easy lockdown, but restaurants and hotels will remain close in a bid to avid huge gatherings.”

We encourage the people to use masks, and take other protective measures, he added, saying a committee would be established to monitor the city and bring the rule of law.

Further decision will be taken after Eid, the governor added.

This is as the ministry of public health on Saturday said 253 new positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours, and the tally reached to 4,033.