Nangarhar school blast leaves two dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least two construction workers have embraced martyrdom and five others received injuries after a mine detonated in an under construction school in Kot district of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, official said.

A mine placed by the enemy went off in a school, in which construction was going on in Mitrano area of Kot district, Nangarhar Press Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, two construction workers were martyred and five others wounded.

Nangarhar Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhil, while strongly condemned the blast at the school, has expressed deepest condolence with the martyred families and wished quick recovery for the wounded workers.

He said that the terrorists by placing mine at school, revealed that they are struggling to prevent education progress.