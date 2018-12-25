Narcotic’s productions decreased in ongoing year

AT-Kabul: The threads of narcotic production have been decreased in the current year said judicial organs on Tuesday.

Spokesman of the Judicial organ Khalid Mohid while giving details about the organ’s activities to the media said” the smuggling cases have been decreased than last seasons in the outgoing year, we totally had only 159 drug dealing cases and 217 suspects.”

However the department didn’t give further details about last year smuggling cases, Kabul with 93 smuggling cases and Nangarhar with 23 are the top of the smuggling table according to judicial organ.

The narcotics production in Afghanistan has been created huge concerns as Afghanistan Counter Narcotic Department at United Nations reported of 87% increased at narcotic production in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Ministry of interior’s spokesman Najeeb Danish said that counter narcotic police have captured and sized different type of narcotics in several area of the country. “Narcotic and drugs are one of the Taliban’s financial sources and fortunately counter Narcotic Department discover and seized numerous tons of narcotics in different area of the country.” he added.

Mention that Counter Narcotics Police has apprehended some indicts in connection to the smuggling cases and handed them over to judicial organs.