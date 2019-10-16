‘National, international consensus key to Afghan peace process’

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Security Council (NSC) has said that National and International consensus have been accelerated regarding Afghan peace process that such efforts would play an important role in the peace quest.

According to the NSC’s spokesman, Kabir Haqmal, the National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib in a meeting with the Australian Deputy Ambassador, Peter Trozul has emphasized that all aspects should be involved in the peace process.

“We want to continue peace efforts with consensus. The talks that should be satisfy to all sides,” said Haqmal, adding, “the Afghan government is working on national and international consensus for peace process.”

The remarks come after some foreign officials have held talks with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, where they discuss issues related to Afghan peace talks.

The US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells has held separate meetings with President Ghani and CEO Abdullah over peace, election and regional issues.

“There is nationwide consensus for ensuring and reaching a dignified and sustainable peace and it is the priority of the current and next government,” said the presidential palace in a statement.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the CEO, Omid Maisom said that US ambassador has emphasized on continuing of peace talks and ending of longest violence in Afghanistan.

“Our stand about the peace process is clear,” he added.

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Peace Affairs, Zalmay Khalilzad has held nine rounds of peace talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar. Both sides were close to reach a peace deal, but US President Donald Trump has called off the negotiations and termed them as dead. Trump accused the Taliban of no willingness for peace talks, saying that he cancelled the talks after the Taliban rejected to agree a ceasefire.

However, the Taliban Qatar based political office’s spokesman, Suhail Shaheen said the group was ready to set for talks with the Afghan officials after signing an agreement with the US administration.