NATO chief: Our mission continues in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) continues its mission in Afghanistan, the organization’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said, calling the country’s mission the biggest engagement so far.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday in Brussels that Afghanistan along with Iraq had important roles for NATO’s mission to defeat Daesh terrorist group.

NATO runs training and advising programs to the Afghan security forces after the organization ended its combat mission in the country in late 2014.

Stoltenberg said the NATO mission would go on to get assure that the country would not turn into a center for terrorist groups.

He said that NATO’s mission in Afghanistan and Iraq caused the prevention or decrease of Daesh group activities.

NATO secretary general added that the organization would continue training Afghan troops so that they stand on their own feet and be able to defeat their country alone.

The NATO summit is slated to be held in December in London.