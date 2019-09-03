NATO fully supports efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: In the wake of ongoing waves of violence lashed out by the Taliban group across Afghanistan with recent one in Kabul, the capital city, NATO top officials reaffirmed support to the Afghan security forces while endorsing the current efforts to achieve peace in the country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg renewed the commitment of the alliance in a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Great discussion with Pompeo on current security issues. NATO fully supports effort to archive peace in Afghanistan. I condemn recent horrific attacks and NATO remains committed to supporting Afghan forces,” he said in a tweet message.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Nicholas Kay joined Stoltenberg to condemn Kabul attack and to reiterate support to the Afghan security forces.

“I add my voice to the condemnation by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg of recent violence, including last night’s attack on Green Village in Kabul. Be assured that NATO remains committed to supporting Afghan security forces so Afghans can achieve lasting peace,” he tweeted.

NATO renewed support to Afghanistan when Taliban group claimed responsibility for a car bomb that jolted Kabul on Monday night, killing 16 people, injuring 119. The victims are civilians, including children and women. The blast was so heavy, shaking windows and doors in houses several kilometers away from blast.

Spokesman for Ministry of Interior Nasrat Rahimi said around 400 foreigners were rescued after five Taliban bombers targeted Green Village, a large compound used by staff of international originations.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted foreigners.

Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Kabul. Sept. 3, 2019. Reuters

The terroristic attack came hours after US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad briefed Afghan leaders on US-Taliban peace draft agreement.

Khalilzad shared details of its draft agreement with the Taliban on peace with Afghan government leaders for consultations and feedback.

President Ashraf Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said government officials will “study and assess” the details in a couple of days before to provide their feedbacks to the US envoy, that will also include observations of the government.