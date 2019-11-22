NATO Rep. Nicholas Kay says Afghan forces increasingly strong, capable

AT News

KABUL: NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) “are increasingly strong and capable.

Speaking at an event titled “The Role of NATO in the Afghan Peace Process” hosted by the Afghanistan Institute of Strategic Studies (AISS) in Kabul, Kay said, “Main objective now of NATO in Afghanistan is to support as soon as possible the ending of the conflict and the establishment of a durable peace by Afghans.”

NATO creates on the ground the conditions for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, he said, adding NATO is essentially training, advising, and assisting the ANDSF so the Taliban “will not win on the battlefield”.

Mr. Kay added, “What I have felt in my last six months in my many engagements back in Brussels with NATO Allies is that here is a very strong commitment to the conditions based mission that we are conducting here. Allies are repeatedly expressing their commitment to continue the mission of train, advice and assist the ANDSF.”

In less than two weeks, NATIO leaders are expected to meet in London, and despite other issues, they probably to discuss the Afghan peace and other issues.

Recently, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said “NATO is there to help the Afghan security forces, make sure that they provide security. . . for free and open elections,” NATO’ s secretary general said. “It is important” for Afghan electoral organizations to “finalize the counting” and “present their results,” he said.