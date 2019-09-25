NATO stands by Afghan sides

AT News Report

KABUL: The NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay has once again announced allies’ fully support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

In a video clip at his twitter page, Kay said that he visited NATO headquarters as his regular visit to consult the allies regarding Afghanistan. “We continue to doing it (support) with our full commitment and we continue to do it to ensure Afghanistan is not used as a base for the international terrorist,” he added.

Kay said that NATO had important role to advise and train the security forces to secure the presidential election.

He also called on the electoral teams and political parties to respect the election laws and protect the rights of the Afghans to vote in the next week election.

In 2001, the NATO mission was established in Afghanistan to protect and assist the Afghan government and ensure the people’s rights in the country.