NATO ties its pullout from Afghanistan to a U.S. drawdown

AT News

KABUL: Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to NATO has said that the alliance’s troop withdrawal depends on American troop drawdown and that NATO would leave in coordination with the US at the same time.

Welcoming the acceleration of prisoner swap between the Afghan government and Taliban, Hutchison has encouraged the Taliban to engage in intra-Afghan negotiations.

In her interview with the VOA, she said that NATO would be continuing training and advising the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

She called the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah as a great achievement, saying that NATO hopes the agreement led to a successful deal.

She said that NATO and Afghanistan has proper vibes and that it remains committed to supporting the Afghan women.

This is as Washington recently accelerated the American troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, the US Secretary of Defense said that American troops pulling out from Afghanistan before the US presidential election is an option but not a “strong” one.