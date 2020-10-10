NDS arrests 10 ISIS terrorists behind attack on Vice President

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security said ten terrorists with ISIS and Haqqani links were detained on suspicion of planning a recent attack on First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

According to the NDS, the perpetrators are affiliated to Daesh and Haqqani terrorist groups, who had masterminded and executed attacks on other top Afghan officials.

On 29th September, a suicide bombing targeted the convoy of Amrullah Saleh in Taimani neighborhood of Kabul. The First Vice President escaped the attack unhurt with a slight wound on his hand but the local people living around suffered massive casualties. According to the security officials at least 18 people were killed and over 40 wounded in the blast.

The suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by the NDS operatives.

Vice President Saleh in a tweet thanked intelligence agents “for arresting the hands involved in heinous attack on my convoy in which 18 innocent Afghans were killed and over 40 injured.”

“I read the confessional report. Work on connecting the hands to the same old mind and brain is in progress,” he tweeted.