NDS arrests Gen. Paikan after three year chasing

AT News

KABUL: Former Commander of the Afghan National Civil Order Police, Gen. Zemarai Paikan was detained by the security forces on conviction of corruption.

According to the ministry of interior, Gen Paikan, who was running away from the security forces for almost three years, was detained on Saturday night in Kabul.

Last year, in an anti-corruption board, President Ashraf Ghani insisted on detention of Paikan who was also charged with several other disorders. Gen. Paikan was given three years of imprisonment by the Afghanistan Anti-Corruption Justice Center. The decision was made about three years ago in the absence of Paikan.

The interior ministry confirmed the dismissal of Kabul police chief due to the intensification of security incidents recently in Kabul.