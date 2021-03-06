Home / Latest Updates / NDS Attorney Killed in Helmand Car Bomb

NDS Attorney Killed in Helmand Car Bomb

March 6, 2021

AT News

KABUL: Head of intelligence attorney office was killed when a car filled by explosives was detonated in the southern province of Helmand, officials in Helmand and Kabul said.

The attack happened Saturday in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, near the provincial police office.

A provincial official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Sayed Mahmoud Sadat, head of the provincial attorney office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) was killed along with another person, while eight were injured.

The official said that a woman was among the wounded.

Meanwhile, attorney general spokesman Jamshid Rasouli, said in Kabul that the second dead was a soldier, adding that two of Sadat’s bodyguards were injured.

The bomber hit Sadat’s vehicle while on his way to office.

Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, from provincial police office confirmed the incident, but refused to elaborate.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

