NDS busted Daesh’s IEDs, suicide vests factories in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Wednesday said its operatives in cooperation with police and army forces have busted Daesh terrorists explosives and suicide vests factories during last-long overnight crackdowns to degrade the terrorist group attacks and subversive activities in Kabul, the capital city.

Based on pre-information and close cooperation of local residents, the intelligence forces carried out three preemptive operations and targeted Daesh’s explosive, suicide vest and car bomb making factories in 8th, 15th Police Districts as well as in Bagrami district of Kabul on Tuesday night, NDS said in a statement.

The Daesh or the so called IS-K militants were engaged in making suicide vests in order to conduct multiple terrorist attacks in Kabul, where Afghan security forces foiled their nefarious design, the statement added.

As the Daesh hideout was inside the residential houses, NDS in joint cooperation with Police and Army Special Forces conducted operation with full cautions to prevent civilian casualties, therefore, the crackdown took more time, the statement added.

In these operations, two Daesh insurgents were killed, some heavy weapons, suicide vests, explosives, home-made mines and IEDs have been discovered and confiscated, the statement added.

Unfortunately, three NDS and Police Special Forces were embraced martyrdom during these operations, the NDS lamented.

However, the security forces by targeting Daesh’s IEDs factories have succeeded to avoid several bloody incidents that could cause more bloodsheds to the innocent Kabul residents, the statement added.