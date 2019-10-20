NDS detained three robs

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security has arrested a group of three member robbers in capital Kabul, the intelligence agency said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Ahmad Zaki famous as Zaki-e-Commando, Naveed known as Momen and Hasibullah have been detained by NDS’ operatives while they were trying to steal a car in PD 4th of Kabul the city.

The statement said the detainees have acknowledged their involvement in several illegal and destructive activities.

The threats of armed robbery and illegal armed individuals have often posed great challenges to the citizens across the country.