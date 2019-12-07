NDS forces kill six Taliban, detained five others in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: At least six Taliban militants have been killed and five others captured in an operation carried out by operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in southern Helmand province on Saturday.

NDS in a statement said its operatives conducted a preemptive crackdown against Taliban’s fighter commander, Mullah Mir Hamza in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province, in which six Taliban militants were killed and five others arrested, including two Pakistan citizens named “Kalimullah” and “Bahawdin”.

According to the statement, two strongholds of the Taliban insurgent group destroyed and 60kg explosives, five rounds of mines, one pistol, one wireless and some materials used for making mine were also confiscated during operation.