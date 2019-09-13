NDS launches operation on Daesh stronghold in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) says that its operatives with the cooperation of police forces, launched an operation on a Daesh stronghold in Kabul.

The NDS said in a statement on Friday that Mohammad Hanif, an organizer of Daesh attacks was killed along with a Pakistani national during the operation.

It added that a Pakistani woman and four children who were living in the stronghold, were injured.

The security forces seized and confiscated a large number of weaponries in the stronghold.

The NDS said earlier on Thursday that three people of the terrorist group were arrested in Kabul.