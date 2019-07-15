NDS operatives detained burqa-clad Taliban commander in Takhar

AT News Report

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Sunday said that its operatives have arrested Taliban’s deputy military in-charge for Namak Aab district during operation in northern Takhar province.

The detainee identified as Qari Sanaullah, who had disguised as woman by wearing a burqa to escape his skin from spy forces, NDS said in a statement on Sunday.

The Taliban commander planned to escape from Namak Aab to Nahr-e-Chaman village, when he caught red handed.

It is worth mentioning that Takhar province has recently changed as one of volatile province in the north, but according to reports, additional security forces already reached the province, where they will conduct clearance operations in different areas to bolster up security.