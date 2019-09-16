NDS operatives detained Taliban shadow governor in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives have detained a Taliban shadow district chief for Kalakan district of Kabul, the capital city along with his three accomplices.

The operation was launched by Special Unite Operatives of Intelligence Agency in Kabul’s PD 8th, NDS said in a statement on Monday.

“Taliban shadow district chief Sardar Mohammad and his three accomplices, Shir Padshah, Malik and Hasibullah by taking order from Taliban were behind different subversive and terrorist activities, including, firing rockets on Bagram airbase, armed robbing, taking extortion and harassment of the people, who were identified by NDS operatives and captured,” the statement added.

According to the statement, Mullah Sardar, who after several years operating as Taliban shadow district chief for Mir Bacha Kot, was invited to Peshawar.

“After taking instruction to increase terrorist attacks by Taliban leadership, Mullah Sardar assigned as Taliban shadow governor for Kalakan district and dispatched back to Kabul,” the statement added.

Taliban group are not safe anywhere across the country, the statement said, adding that terrorist will be identified and punished by the security forces.

It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks the Taliban group have lost shadows governors for Farah, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Samangan provinces, along hundreds of fighters and senior commanders.

The fatalities in part of Taliban came after Afghan government intensified attack Taliban group across the country in the past months, in which thousands of Taliban fighters were killed and wounded.