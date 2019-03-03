NDS operatives kill militants in Baghlan

AT News Reports

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives launched an operation against a Taliban hideout in the northern Baghlan province, in which two insurgents were killed.

A statement released by the intelligence agency on Sunday, said that the hideout was located in the Mollayan village along the Baghlan-Balkh highway and used by Jannat Gul, a senior Taliban commander.

The statement didn’t clarify if the commander was also killed, but said a large number of weapons and ammunition including AK-47 rifles and the PK machine guns were seized in the insurgents’ hideout.

The statement said that Jannat Gul a commander for the Taliban extremist group heads a group of 15 militants in Dand-e-Shahabuddin Ghori district of Baghlan.

Jannat Gul carries out terroristic and subversives activates in the district and Baghlan-Balkh highway.