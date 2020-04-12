NDS uncovers new details about Aslam Farooqi’s affiliates

AT News

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has shared new information about the two key members of IS-K or Daesh affiliates, who were arrested by the NDS’s operatives last week along with senior member of the group, Abdullah Orikzai known as Aslam Farooqi.

The NDS in a statement has identified the two terrorists as Mohammad Tansweer, who is a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh and Ali Mohammad, who is originally from Islamabad, Pakistan.

Tanweer had been in charge of the technology system and was setting up communication among the IS-K leaders, according to the statement. “He has been trained by Esa Punjabi, a resident of Punjab state of Pakistan.”

The statement said that Ali Mohammad, another key member of the extremist group was providing logistic support and recruiting foreign aid to the Daesh militants in Afghanistan.

Last week, the intelligence operatives detained head of Islamic State of Khurasan (IS-K) Abdullah Orikzai known as Aslam Farooqi alongside 19 other top members of the extremist group.

The NDS said that he had strong ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Haqqani terrorist network and as well as regional intelligence.

After his detention, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry summoned the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad and asked Kabul to hand over the IS-K leader Aslam Farooqi to Islamabad. But the Afghan government has denied the call, saying that there has been no extradition agreement for criminal between Kabul and Islamabad.

Experts believe that Aslam Farooqi is a key figure for Pakistani Spy Agency and that he has strong ties with the Inter-Service-Intelligence of Pakistan. Aslam Farooqi has been involved in many deadly attacks conducted by the IS-K officiators in Afghanistan, according to NDS.

About two weeks ago, the group has stormed a complex of Sikh minorities’ temple that killed 25 civilians and wounded tens others.