‘NEA misuses authority, orchestrates Kankor exam results’

AT News

KABUL: A recent investigative report has shown that the National Examination Authority (NEA)’s workings are not transparent as it has violated many laws through misusing its mandate and orchestrating the results of exams.

A report by the Etlatiroz Daily quoting some insider sources revealed that the authority had been manipulating the Kankor (University Entrance Exam) results of many students over the past four years – something that is contrary to the laws of Kankor.

There have been second results forged with higher scores for a number of entrants and contrary to the applied laws, the fields of dozens of others have been changed to better ones, regardless of their eligibility.

The sources said there have been a widespread interference in the Kankor’s results, urging that the affairs of the authority should be monitored. The findings also showed that some applicants had taken the Kankor exam three to five times while the law provides every applicant with only two chances to take part in the exam.

The NEA was split up from the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) following a presidential decree last year and was assigned to operate as an independent authority for organizing exams and announcing their results.