Nearly 1K death-row prisoners still at jail

KABUL: Nearly 1,000 prisoners with death penalty are still remaining at jail despite execution order, officials said Monday.

The judiciary committee of the government cabinet said that the execution orders on 976 prisoners have not been implemented so far. The office of the second vice president, Sarwar Danesh said that the legal aspects of the issue were discussed by the members of the judiciary committee of the cabinet.

Resolving of the cases of the prisoners is considered their legal rights, Danish said, adding that the cases should be seriously investigated.

The judiciary committee of the cabinet has formed a scheme which would be sent to the approval of the presidential place after reviewing by the Attorney General Office and the ministry of justice.