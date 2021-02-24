Nearly 2,000 Corruption-Related Cases Assessed in One Year

AT News

KABUL: The Attorney General Office says they have assessed 1,800 cases of corruption in the outgoing Persian Year.

Jamshid Rasouli, Spokesman of the Attorney General Office, said Wednesday that 266 cases were from heavy crimes.

He said that 205 of the heavy crime cases were related to civilians and the rest belonged to military.

According to Rasouli, court ordered the return of 84 million Afs, more than three million dollars and 600,000 Euros relating to the heavy crime cases. Part of the money has been so far returned, he said.

The attorney general spokesman said that people charged for corruption include senior government officials like deputy ministers, provincial governors, heads of departments, members of provincial councils, members of parliament and other employees who are charged on embezzlement, bribe, misuse of authority and other types of corruption.

15 prosecutors, four staffers of administration office and 17 employees of the attorney general office were arrested on charge of corruption in the outgoing Persian Year.

The attorney general office calls such assessment of corruption cases “unprecedented” in the history of Afghanistan.

Rasouli called people’s role “important” in identifying and arresting of corrupt individuals, saying that they had received 500 complaints in the outgoing year.