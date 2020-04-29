Nearly 2k covid-19 cases recorded in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Health Ministry has recorded 110 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours aimed stricter lockdown across Afghanistan as worldwide cases surged over three million with over 217k deaths. The total tally has now stands to 1939, Public Health Ministry Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told newsmen on Wednesday. Kabul has hit worse as 58 out 110 coronavirus cases were recorded there, underling the need for capital residents to take the virus seriously and observe lockdown rule and regulation.

393 suspected samples were tested, in which 110 came positive. 58 cases were recorded in Kabul, 15 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, six in Ghazni, five in Nangarhar, five in Laghman, three in Takhar, three in Farah, two in Helmand and one in Kunduz provinces.

During this period five patients have recovered, but were two died, Mr. Mayar added. The totally recovery is reached to 252 and the death are 60 as of today (Wednesday) across Afghanistan.

The world best doctors and health researchers are currently engaged to fine vaccine to end the pandemic and the Afghan officials are grappling with the spread of disease.

The US death toll from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday exceeded the 58,220 American lives lost during the Vietnam War as cases topped 1 million, according to a Reuters tally.

US cases have doubled in 18 days and make up one-third of all infections in the world, according to the tally. The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity.

The US death toll since the first death recorded on Feb. 29 reached 58,233 on Tuesday, up more than 2,000 from the prior day. The outbreak could take more than 74,000 US lives by Aug. 4, compared with an April 22 forecast of over 67,600, according to the University of Washington’s predictive model here often cited by White House officials. Globally, coronavirus cases top 3 million since the outbreak began. The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has five times as many cases as the next hardest-hit countries of Italy, Spain and France.

Afghan Health officials warned of tough time ahead if people remain reluctant and don’t take the virus seriously. The Interior Ministry had called on the Afghan masses to observe lockdown and stop unnecessary movements in a bid to stop the wild spread of the virus.