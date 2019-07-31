Negotiating team formed for talks with Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The State Ministry for Peace says a 15-member delegation was formed for direct talks with the Taliban.

“As a result of continuous and comprehensive consultations with internal stakeholders and serious efforts made by the government, the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for the peace negotiations with the Taliban has been formed,” said the newly-established ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that political, social and ethnic diversity were observed within the delegation to represent Afghan people in peace negotiations.

A government official said last week that the first face to face negotiations with the Taliban would be held soon in a European country.

Taliban have so far refused to hold talks with the Ghani-administration, whom they call as the “West stooge”.