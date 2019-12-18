Neighboring countries need to take steps toward a peaceful Afghanistan: Chinese envoy

AT News

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister for Management and Resources, Naheed Esar on Wednesday has met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Mr. Wang Yu, where they focused a range of issues of mutual interest and bilateral arrangements.

At the outset, the two sides recalled the traditional ties between the two countries, commending the extensive bilateral cooperation, foreign ministry said in a statement.

Briefly recalling the Deputy Minister’s productive visit to Uzbekistan, both sides emphasized the importance of stronger regional cooperation.

Ambassador Yu, highlighting the geostrategic importance of Afghanistan stressed that the neighboring countries should deliver their contributions towards a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for a connected region.

The two sides exchanged views on the areas of bilateral cooperation, including the establishment of Sistership between cities in the two countries, and the various training programs provided for the Afghan government officials as well as the scholarships granted to Afghan students by the Chinese government, the statement added.

Deputy Minister Esar recalled with appreciation the completion of the two separate training programs which were trilaterally organized for Afghan young diplomats by Afghanistan, China and India and Afghanistan, China and US. Based on a personal experience from a visit to China, the Deputy Minister raised some other areas in which China could provide training programs for the Afghan junior diplomats.

According to the statement, the meeting was concluded with expression of commitments to expanding the already strong ties.