Netherland supports Afghan enterprises

AT News

KABUL: The Netherland embassy in Kabul has launched an inventiveness titled ‘Orange Business Network’ – an initiative supporting the Afghan enterprises in start-up and phase-up fields of business.

The embassy in a statement on Wednesday said that it has hosted an event regarding Orange Business Network, where Minister of Economy Mustafa Mastoor and representatives of the business community were participated.

“In front of me, I see the future of Afghanistan, a group of young women and men, who with their businesses will contribute towards shaping a prosperous Afghanistan,” Netherland ambassador, Ernst Noorman was quoted in a statement, as saying

The Orange Business Network is part of a larger commitment of the Netherlands to support Afghan enterprises through private sector development.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy Mustafa Mastoor has appreciated Netherland’s support to the Afghan enterprises. “The enterprises that are part of this network will have important contributions to the Afghan GDP.”

The statement further said that Netherland stand ready by Afghan enterprises to acquire the proper methods to overcome with the ongoing challenges posing against the businesses in Afghanistan.

The members of the network are enterprises active in agriculture, construction, IT, renewable energy, food industry, poultry and dairy products. Sectors that is very substantial in the Netherlands as well, which itself is one of the twenty largest economies in the world and the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world.