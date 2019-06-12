New Afghan film making in Iran

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan filmmaker Ramin Rasuli has started filming his new movie “Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” in Iran, Tehran Times said in a report.

The film which is a joint production between Afghanistan and Iran, narrates the story of a remote Afghan village captured by the Taliban, and the exploits occurring after a village girl takes a US airborne soldier, who has survived a helicopter crash, into their village.

A cast of Iranian and Afghan actors is collaborating on this project, a public relations team announced on Tuesday.

“Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” is Rasuli’s second film in Iran with Iranian producer Siavash Haqiqi, TOLONews reported.

He made his debut film “Lina” in 2017 in Iran with a cast composed of prominent Iranian actors Amir Aqai and Homayun Ershadi and Afghan actress Hasiba Ebrahimi.