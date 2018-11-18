“New defense strategy could worsen troop casualties”
admin
November 18, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
88 Views
AT-KABUL: The defense ministry strategy for the prevention of security forces’ casualties has caused more increasing casualties among soldiers and police, members of senate claim.
The senators on Sunday accused security organs of poor management that had helped more areas be fallen to Taliban militants and more security forces be killed and injured.
Meanwhile, the caretaker minister for mines and petroleum who was summoned in the senate’s Sunday session, said that irresponsible powerful men were still dominant in most of the areas and are busy in illegal extraction of mines.
Check Also
Kabul: The Upper House of the Parliament is accusing President Ghani’s administration, the independent election …