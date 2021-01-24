New Department Formed in Herat to Support Women, Children’s Rights

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of hajj and religious affairs formed a department to support rights of women and children in the western province of Herat.

Abdul Khaleq Haqqani, head of provincial department of hajj and religious affairs, said Sunday that the department would defend the rights of women and children.

He said that several government department as well as civil society would jointly work in the department that has 25 members.

Some 11,500 children are in Herat province, according to official data.

Abdul Qayyuom Afghan, head of provincial department of labor and social affairs, said that 60 per cent of them are displaced children.

Around 2,500 children are busy in working in brick laying factories.

Mirwais Amini, head of human rights commission’s office in Herat, said that the government data show only those children who live in secure areas, while the real number is much higher.

He said that children are facing different violence shapes such as underage marriage.