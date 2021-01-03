New top officials introduce to Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s advisor in a visit to southern Kandahar province introduced the newly appointed officials to the province.

Talking to the gathering held to introduce the new officials, National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib said that Ghani brought changes in the government departments to lay out a solution for the recent tensions in the province.

“The president appointed a new governor, national security director and commander for 205corps, based on people’s demand” he added.

Rohullah Khanzada was appointed as governor for Kandahar, Atta Mohammad was appointed as head of provincial intelligence and Mohammad Shafiq Rasulzai as head of 205corps.

Meanwhile, former provincial governor, Hayatullah Hayat said that lack of coordination with the police forces undermined the security situation in the province.

A number of tribal elders and representatives of people in the lower house of the parliament called on the newly appointed officials to pay all-out efforts to provide a tightening security in the province.

The appointment of the new officials comes as the insecurity has been intensified in the south of the country.