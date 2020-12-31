Home / Latest Updates / Newly constructed hospital inaugurated in eastern Nangarhar province

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL- A newly constructed hospital for the villagers was inaugurated in Rodat district of the eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Thursday.

The 50-Beds hospital was inaugurated today by Nangarhar governor, Ziaulhaq Amarkhil in presence of the officials and local elders.

The hospital will serve thousands of people of this district including children, women and elderly people and will enable the people to have their treatment in a partially well-equipped hospital in their own area.

After opening the hospital, the governor also opened the construction work of roads in the district that will include road bridges and other road related facilities as well.

Afghan government is trying to implement construction projects in rural areas, but insecurity and Taliban interference have remained one of the main problems preventing implementation of such welfare projects in the country.

