‘Next all-Afghan meeting soon in Samarkand’

AT News Report

KABUL: The next intra-Afghan meeting will be held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in three to four weeks, a local TV channel reported on Sunday, citing participants in the recently-held intra-Afghan conference in Doha.

The upcoming fourth round of intra-Afghan dialogue will be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city in three to four weeks, the 1TV channel quoted the participants of Doha intra-Afghan dialogue as saying.

The third intra-Afghan conference organized by Qatar and Germany was held in Qatar’s capital city on July 7 to 8.

It was attended by a delegation from the Taliban’s Qatar political office and Afghan elites coming from various spheres. Afghan government officials took part in their personal capacity. The conference yielded a joint resolution, providing a roadmap for potential peace in war-stricken Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Security Directorate (NDS) on Sunday said that National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib discussed the participants’ list and agenda of the upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations in a meeting with the Ambassador of Germany, Peter Prügel.

“Both sides discussed the possible timing and agenda for the next intra-Afghan meeting,” said Kabir Haqmal, a spokesperson of the NDS.

This comes as despite all the political efforts the Taliban has not accepted constant calls regarding a ceasefire and direct talks with the Afghan government.