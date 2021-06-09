Next four weeks could be the worst of COVID-19 pandemic: Officials

1,843 new infections, 51 deaths reported in one day

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday warned that the upcoming four weeks could be the worst of COVID-19 pandemic as the virus spreading rapidly across the country.

In recent weeks, Afghanistan has been experiencing record high cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

“As we don’t see any green light, the coming four weeks could be the worst, but we are ready and do all to control it, “said the Acting Public Health Minister, Dr. Wahid Majroh.

Speaking in a press conference, he said that hospitals are equipped well and also the testing capacity is high and efforts are underway to mobilize oxygen.

Dr. Majroh called on the people to support health sectors and health workers.

In reaction the recent report in which relatives of COVID-19 patent insulted and beaten up health workers in some hospitals, Mr. Majroh said that health workers need to feel safe in the hospitals.

Health ministry also reported 1,843 new cases of coronavirus and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Another 257 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time, according to the health ministry data.

Amid ramp up of third waves of COVID-19 pandemic and to control the wild spread of the virus the health ministry extend the closure of schools, universities and training course for another two more weeks.

Moreover, wedding halls, swimming pools and conference halls would also remain close for two mmore weeks in 16 provinces, in an effort to fight the virus sufficiently.