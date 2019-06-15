Nicholas urges direct talks between Afghan govt., Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: NATO’s Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay, has called on the Taliban group to agree for an intra-Afghan talks in shortest time.

Nicholas said that Afghan people demand peace and want reduction in violence; thus, the Taliban should respect the will of Afghan people, 1tv reported, and he will visit NATO Headquarters in Brussels this week for the Afghan peace talks.

Afghanistan is at a historic moment, the opportunity for peace after 40 years of conflict is strong and real, he added.

He furthered that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces that NATO trains, advises and assists are achieving on the battlefield what the Afghan people want, which is peace.

NATO allies and partners are united and strong to firm in their commitment to continue to support Afghans at this historic moment when they reach out for a lasting peace, Nicholas added.