Nine civilians killed in five days of violence

AT News

KABUL: At least nine people have lost their lives and 17 others received injuries in the five days of miserable violence across the country, human rights watchdogs said on Sunday.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said about nine security incidents which included IED blasts and armed attacks occurred from 2nd to 9th of December. The attacks took place in Khost, Kapisa, Kandahar and Kabul provinces.

The commission condemned the attacks on civilians, saying that targeting innocent people is in contrary with human rights and Islamic regulation.

The perpetrators of the attacks on civilians should be held accountable, the commission said, calling on the government to provide a tight security to protect the people living in the country.

It urged the UN and international community to support the human rights values in Afghanistan.

“There have been an increase in IEDs and magnetic explosions, as well as targeted attacks in various parts of the country, including Kabul,” the watchdog said in a statement.

Afghanistan has recently been hit with a sharp increase in violence as the Taliban and government intensified their offensive to gain leverage in the coming negotiations in Doha of Qatar which are expected to be resumed on January 5th.