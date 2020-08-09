Nine covid-19 patients die in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: At least nine patients infected by coronavirus have lost their lives battling the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. The ministry of public health had registered 37 new cases of covid-19 during this period of time.

The new number of cases of the pandemic pushed the total tally over 37,106 that so far have been recorded in the country’s laboratories. According to the ministry, of 37,106 patients, 1,321 of them have lost their lives to the virus.

The ministry also said that within the past 24 hours, 87 patients were recovered, which brings the overall numbers of recoveries to 26,047.

A new survey conducted by the ministry of public health had shown that around 10 million Afghans have been infected by the covid-19.

Due to the feeble health system in Afghanistan, the citizens barely dare to refer to the hospital to test the possible symptoms of covid-19.