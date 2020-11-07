Nine dead, 16 injured in Zabul, Kandahar blasts

AT News

KABUL: Four people were killed and 14 more wounded when a car filled with explosives went off in Zabul province in the south, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident took place Saturday in the provincial capital of Qalat close to the provincial council office.

Gul Islam Seyal, provincial spokesman said that the provincial council office was the target, but the car exploded before reaching the target.

Meanwhile, five civilians were killed in a landmine explosion in the neighboring province of Kandahar.

Provincial Police Chief Tadin Khan said that the mine was placed by Taliban, adding that another two civilians were also injured.

The incident happened in the Arghandab district.

Clashes between security forces and Taliban began last week in Arghandab, still continues. Security forces have retaken several villages from Taliban, according to provincial officials.

Taliban did not immediately comment on bombings in Kandahar and Zabul.

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 4,000 wounded in different areas of Afghanistan from January to September 2020, according to a report issued by the United Nations office in Afghanistan (UNAMA).