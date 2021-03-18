Nine killed after Afghan air force chopper crashed in Wardak

By Parwiz Arian

KABUL: At least nine members of the security forces including four pilots were killed after their chopper crashed in southern Maidan Wardak province on Thursday early morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 2:00am Thursday in Behsud district of southern Maidan Wardak province, when the chopper was providing supplies to Afghan troops in the district.

The Defense Ministry said four pilots and five members of the security forces were killed in the incident, which is still under investigation for further details. It provided no further details.

Sharifullah Hotak, a member of Maidan Wardak Provincial Council told Afghanistan Times that the chopper was downed by the illegal armed men in the district.

“The helicopter was shot down last night by armed men of commander Alipoor, when it was bringing supplies to the troops stationed in the district,” Hotak said.

Alipoor, who has hundreds of illegal armed men, in the past engaged several times in clashes with security forces in the district.