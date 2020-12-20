Nine killed as car bomber targets lawmaker in Kabul

Kabul has hit by a wave of deadly violence in the recent months in the wake of peace efforts to end the long fatal conflict

AT News

KABUL: A bomb blast that rocked Kabul, the capital city on Sunday morning killed at least nine people, the Interior Ministry said. The explosion happened in Spin Kalay square in PD 5th of the city, in which 20 more injured, including women and children.

Speaking to the reporters at the site of the attack, Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi said that the blast wounded 20 other people, including a Member of Parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. He survived the attack against his carven and he is in “good condition”, the minister added.

It is not clear whether the explosive was placed in a car parked on the Wardak’s route or if a vehicle full of explosives was being driven by a bomber, Andarabi added.

In a statement condemning the attack, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban should stop violence against civilians and accept a ceasefire to facilitate the current peace process.

President Ghani did not directly lay blame on the Taliban for the car bombing. No group, including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three vehicles caught fire in the area, and the blast was to heave that damaged nearby buildings and shops.

A Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian said that terrorists once again conducted attacks in Kabul. He said eight people were killed and 15 others were wounded.

Mr. Arian believes such terrorist attacks are nothing but continuation of the terrorist crime against the Afghan masses. “They (terrorists) have the narrative of killing and destruction – they have failed in the battlefield and will never reach their evil goals.”

This is as more than 487 civilians have been killed and 1,049 others received injuries during three months of grave violence conducted by the Taliban rebels around the country.

Mr. Aryan said that the militants had carried out 35 suicide attacks and 507 mine explosions.

The casualties inflicted on civilians in parallel with the peace negotiation conducted by the negotiation teams of the government and Taliban in Qatari capital of Doha to find a political end to the ongoing conflict.

More than 20 people-almost all of them civilians – were killed in violence triggered across the country within the past 24 hours.

A roadside bomb in the southeastern province of Logar killed two civilians and wounded two others, local officials said. But the residents bring the number of the wounded up to five.

In the eastern Nangarhar province, one police officer was killed and two others received injuries after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in PD 1st in Jalalabad, the provincial capital city. Provincial governor’s spokesman confirmed the incident.

Four civilians were killed in a similar attack in Alamkhil district of northern Balkh province on Sunday evening. Mr Tariq Arian said the Taliban planted the mine on the street that caused civilian deaths.

On Saturday, three people, including a man, woman and a four years old child were found dead in Injil district of western Herat province. Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdulahad Walizada said that the bodies were burned out while they were detected by the security forces alongside the Herat-Karokh highway.

At the same day, a man killed his wife after she brought a baby girl instead of what he expected “a boy”, Arian confirmed the incident.