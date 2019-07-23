Nine Pakistani militants killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan security forces killed at least nine Pakistani Daesh fighters, including their commander, in a clash occurred on Monday night in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said Tuesday.

Nangarhar Press Department in a statement said the clash happened between the militants and uprising public forces in Bandar village of Achin district, in which nine Daesh fighters, who are Pakistani citizens, were killed.

According to the statement, the commander was identified as Ihsanullah, who is a resident of Bajwor of Pakistan.

Four public uprising forces also received injuries in the clash, the statement added.

This comes as earlier, Nangarhar provincial council member have voiced concerns over Daesh existence in the outskirt of the province, asking the government to pay serious attention in regards.

Daesh militants have been partially activated in eastern and northern parts of Afghanistan, where they often carry out subversive attacks, killing and wounding scores of security forces and civilians.

However, the security forces have conducted several aerial and ground operations against the militants across the country. This Friday, over six Daesh fighters were killed in northern Jawzjan province.

Last week, the National Directorate of Security has arrested two suicide makers of the Islamic State militants in Nangarhar.