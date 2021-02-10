Nine Security Force Members Killed in Nimroz

AT News

KABUL: At least nine security forces members were killed and five others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Nimroz province on Tuesday night, provincial officials said on Wednesday.

Dozens of Taliban fighters, armed with light and heavy weapons, attacked an army outpost in Muar village of the district, killing nine Afghan security forces, injuring five others, provincial council officials said.

A member of the council, Nematullah Sediqqi said tens of Taliban insurgents attacked the military base with three Humvee tanks equipped with machine guns.

According to him, one of the Taliban fighters was killed and nine others were wounded in the attack.

Clash has erupted between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban militants for over two hours, but the Taliban fighters fled after hearing the sound of a plane, the official said. It was not clear whether it was a military or civilian aircraft.

Two security forces were captured by the Taliban in the clash and the fate of the third was unknown, said a security source, who wished to remain anonymous.

This week, the southwestern provinces of the country witnessed spike in the attacks by the Taliban side that left casualties.