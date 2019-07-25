Nine wedding guests killed in Nangarhar roadside bomb blast

AT News Report

KABUL: At least nine wedding guests were killed and another four were injured on Thursday morning after their mini-truck, they were traveling in, struck by a militant placed roadside bomb in eastern Nangarhar province, officials told Afghanistan Times.

The blast took place against the mini-truck today morning around 9:00am in insecure Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province.

“In result of the deadly blast nine civilians, including six women and three children were martyred and another four including two women and a child were injured” Attaullah Khogyanai, spokesman for Nangarhar governor said.

The injured persons are also in critical health condition, he said. All victims were members of the same family and were on their way in their pick-up truck to a wedding party when their truck was blown apart in Wazir-Tangi area of the district.

The insecure area of Wazir-Tangi is the most insecure part of the district and is contested between Taliban and Daesh fighters who are frequently fighting each other in this area.

No group so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Nangarhar governor press office in a statement only said the militants, in which the statement called “enemies of the country and people” were behind the deadly blast.