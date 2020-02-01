No coronavirus cases in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the ministry of public health say that fortunately no case of the Coronavirus broken out in China and threatening people globally has been yet registered in Afghanistan.

The officials said Saturday that they were fully prepared to prevent the virus.

Medical team in Kabul International Airport said that all the 177 people who had come from China till Saturday were checked and no signs of the virus were found in them.

They said that if any passenger was found to have had the virus, he/she would be immediately sent to hospital after a quarantine period.

Meanwhile, people who have come from China, say that the virus was speedily spreading there, but they remain healthy.

China as a neighboring country has a lot of business deals with Afghanistan and Afghan traders frequently go there.

Dr. Jobran, a member of healthcare team at the Kabul International Airport, said that no case of the virus was found in the 177 passengers who came from China.

Shabbir Ahmad and Zahera, are two students in the Chinese city of Shanghai. They said that they did not get out of homes in China since the virus was vastly spreading and people in many provinces were infected with the virus.

They preferred to come home to be safe from the health threats.

160 people have lost their lives in China since the virus was broken out.