“No direct talks with Kabul administration”

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban group on Sunday had once again rejected direct talks with the Afghan government, saying some government officials will partake in the upcoming intra-Afghan peace talks as political figures that won’t represent the government.

A day ago, the Afghan government has informed of face-to-face talks between government delegations and the Taliban negotiation members to be launched within two weeks.

The newly establishment State Ministry for Peace in a statement said that intra-Afghan talks between Kabul delegations and Taliban group to be kicked off within weeks—something Taliban rejected.

“State Ministry for Peace has started work and consultation with the involved stakeholders for forming a 15-member negotiation team to carry talks,” the statement added.

Security experts and professionals, including some figures who participated the recent Doha intra-Afghan conference, would be among the delegation, the statement added.

Different segments of our society, like Ulema, women and civil society activists will be part of delegation to represent government, the statement added.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in tweeter said that “Lot of chatter in Kabul about intra-Afghan negotiations. To clarify, those negotiations will occur after we conclude our own agreements and they will take place between the Taliban and an inclusive and effective national negotiating team consisting of senior government officials, key political party representatives, civil society and women.”

In reaction to what Sate Ministry for Peace said of direct talks, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that intra-Afghan negotiations will take place with a joint negotiation team, where government officials would participate as a political side that won’t represent Kabul government.

Taliban group said that talks with Afghan government is possible once pullout of US troops be scheduled.