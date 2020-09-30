No durable peace without justice

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan officials believe there would be no durable peace sans justice. In a ceremony titled “National Summit of Justice and Peace” the Afghan officials said a robust peace is only possible when there is justice across the country.

The event was organized by ‘Salah”, or (Peace), it is a non-government organization and attended by a number of governmental and non-governmental officials, including civil society activists.

Speaking to the participants, President’s Special Envoy and State Minister for Human Rights and International Relations, Sima Samar said access to justice is very important because injustice “leads to the violence”.

According to her, equality and non-discrimination in entrée to justice would pave the ground for a lasting peace in the country. Pointing to the ongoing Doha peace talks, she said that voices of victim families have to be heard by all sides.

Attorney General Farid Hamidi said that peace without justice is not possible – easily access to justice would guarantee a lasting peace.

“The Afghan masses have learned enough from the past, so the peace process and beyond the process must lead by own Afghans to reach the expected result.”

It is worth mentioning that peace talks are underway between Afghan peace team and Taliban negotiating members in Doha and they are engaged in severe discussions to find a common ground on the rules and regulations to kick start the intra-afghan talks. It has been for over two weeks now that Afghan and Taliban peace forces are failing to agree on the agendas of the talks.