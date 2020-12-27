No foreigners detained in Kabul crackdown: Saleh

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh on Sunday said that no foreigners were arrested during a security operation conducted in Khairkhana area in PD 15th of Kabul city.

This is as a photo had earlier went viral on social media showing a number of Chinese nationals being captured, and said they were detained in the operation conducted in PD 15th of Kabul city. Later, the photo was proved fake and no foreign nationals were detained in the operation.

Vice President Saleh said no foreign nationals were detained in the operation. “The arrested people were those who were wanted by the security forces for terrorist activities and kidnappings,” he added.

In another part of his statement, Mr. Saleh said that the security forces arrested two people on charge of carrying the magnetic bombs to the Kabul city. “Targeting civil rights activists and members of the media is one of the 11 pillars of the Taliban violence,” he said, referring to the assignation of a number of famous activists and journalists in Afghanistan.

This is as VP Saleh earlier said that the details of the regular 6:30 morning meetings would not be shared with the people in order to lay out tremendous reforms in the government’s department.