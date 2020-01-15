No government body to receive budget without parliament approval

AT News

KABUL: The lawmakers warned that no budget would be allocated for government entities until it receives a parliament approval.

They are to make decision on the next Afghan year’s national budget on Monday.

The members of parliament said on Wednesday that the government should be responsible for the long time caretaker ministers. They said that commerce acting minister was unauthorized and the body was run by his deputy and other senior officials.

The legislators also said if next year’s budget was not approved in parliament, they would not allow government entities to use money, emphasizing on the use of operative money.

They will make decision on finalizing of next year’s budget on Monday.

The members of parliament said if the budget was rejected, it would take long time to evaluate it and if it was immediately approved, their reforms and suggestions would remain on the paper.