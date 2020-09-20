No letdown on education of girls

AT News

KABUL: Standard Education Support Foundation has said that there should be no deal on education of the girls during the intra-Afghan negotiations.

The foundation has welcomed the peace efforts to end the 40 years of war, but urged the achievements gained in educational fields during the last two decades should be preserved.

“In the peace talks, the issue of women education is a red line which should not be dealt on,” it said in a statement “Education should be defined as their fundamental human rights.”

According to the statement, the schools and educational centers should remain safe of military and political abuse by the related sides in the Afghan war.

The government must prioritize girls’ education and pay all-out efforts to develop the education system. “The budget of the education ministry should be increased by 15 percent,” the statement added.

Last week, for the first, the long waited intra-Afghan negotiations were kicked off in Qatari capital Doha to find a political solution for the decades-long war in Afghanistan. The both sides delegation has so far met three times to agree on agenda and principles of the discussion. It has been for over a week now that both sides failed to agree on an agenda. The government said that the achievement gained during the last two decades such as the Republic System, human rights, girls’ education and rights of minorities would be maintained in the intra-Afghan negotiations.