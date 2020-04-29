‘No more mediation to end Ghani-Abdullah standoff’

AT News

KABUL: The parliament’s two houses say they had stopped mediating efforts to solve political problems between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival in last year’s election Abdullah Abdullah over the results of polls that announced Abdullah the loser.

Both lawmakers and senators said Wednesday that Ghani and Abdullah did not obey their efforts to end the crisis.

Some Kabul media reported Wednesday that only a four-people group led by Hamid Karzai is continuing mediation between Ghani and Abdullah.

The lawmakers and senators have said they would support the group’s efforts, but they themselves do not have plans for mediation.

The group includes Mohammad Karim Khalili, Younus Qanooni and Rasoul Sayyaf who is trying to convince Ghani and Abdullah accept each other in the government.

Lawmaker Ali Akbar Jamshidi, said that a small group of legislators was in contact with Karzai.

According to the latest reports, Abdullah has brought some changes in his demands increasing more conditions. This has almost disappointed the mediators.Ghani had earlier said he would appoint Abdullah as head of a reconciliation body, but the latter refused the offer.